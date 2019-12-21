$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.48.

In other news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,894 shares of company stock worth $255,378 over the last 90 days. 24.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter worth $2,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,031,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

