0xcert Trading 13% Lower This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0xcert has a total market cap of $323,660.00 and approximately $47,697.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

