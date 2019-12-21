$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Greif posted sales of $897.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Greif by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 503.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Greif by 117.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Greif by 56.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 230.5% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Greif has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

