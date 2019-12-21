$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. YRC Worldwide reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow YRC Worldwide.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on YRCW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of YRCW opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 4.61. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 532,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 132,799 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.