$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Knight Equity began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

In other news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Insiders have sold a total of 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after buying an additional 319,842 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,982,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,477,000 after acquiring an additional 49,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,076,000 after acquiring an additional 467,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,904,000 after acquiring an additional 293,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,485,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,619,000 after acquiring an additional 137,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

