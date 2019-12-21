$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $7.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,518,000 after purchasing an additional 122,093 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $222,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $1,027,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.