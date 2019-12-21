$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 3,207,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $31.43 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

