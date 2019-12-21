$1.79 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce $1.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $3.00 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $5.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $6.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALBO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 796.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALBO opened at $24.46 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

