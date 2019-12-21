$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.85 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

NYSE BAH opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $78.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,969.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 336,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 319,811 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 132,673 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 165.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 127,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

