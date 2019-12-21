$10.59 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report $10.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.02 million to $13.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $323.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.37 million to $326.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.11 million, with estimates ranging from $41.36 million to $81.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The company had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $473.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.