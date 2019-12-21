$10.59 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report $10.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.02 million to $13.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $323.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.37 million to $326.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.11 million, with estimates ranging from $41.36 million to $81.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The company had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $473.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply