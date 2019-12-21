$100.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report $100.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.20 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $95.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $403.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.86 million to $404.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $419.47 million, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $425.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 11,149 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $216,848.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,810.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,847 shares of company stock worth $1,939,671 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

