101,348 Shares in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of TravelCenters of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TravelCenters of America news, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $76,644.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $38,706.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,706 shares of company stock worth $151,189 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. TravelCenters of America LLC has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($1.06). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

