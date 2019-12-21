$109.81 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce $109.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $110.71 million. BioTelemetry posted sales of $103.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $436.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $437.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $488.30 million, with estimates ranging from $487.50 million to $489.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioTelemetry.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.