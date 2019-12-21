$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) will announce sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biocardia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $140,000.00. Biocardia reported sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full year sales of $570,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510,000.00 to $640,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $580,000.00, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biocardia.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCDA shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocardia in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of BCDA opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05. Biocardia has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Biocardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

