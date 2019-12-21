130,301 Shares in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sierra Wireless as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 713,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 355,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.25 million, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sierra Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIR. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

