$137.30 Million in Sales Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to announce sales of $137.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.50 million and the lowest is $137.10 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $131.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $474.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $474.70 million to $475.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $503.80 million, with estimates ranging from $486.60 million to $521.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Vanguard.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVD shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 891,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVD opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $554.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.