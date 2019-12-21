$150.75 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post sales of $150.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.50 million. Photronics posted sales of $124.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $638.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $647.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $114,675.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,029.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $28,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,780 shares of company stock worth $910,969 in the last ninety days. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Voit & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Photronics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

