$159.15 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will announce sales of $159.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.06 million and the highest is $160.44 million. Trex reported sales of $139.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $739.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.63 million to $741.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $849.31 million, with estimates ranging from $838.03 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $87.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. Trex has a 12-month low of $53.48 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 6.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.