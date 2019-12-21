160,764 Shares in NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.50% of NuCana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NuCana in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NuCana by 257.8% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 117,021 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter worth $2,785,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. NuCana PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($22.80) by $10.80. On average, equities analysts predict that NuCana PLC will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NuCana Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

