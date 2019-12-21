169,070 Shares in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Viking Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.30. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

