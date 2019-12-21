$17.10 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce $17.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $16.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $68.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $67.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.20 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWCO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $246.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 114.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

