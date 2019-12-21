$17.70 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to report sales of $17.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $17.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $85.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.34 million to $85.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.12 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $99.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

ERII has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 39,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $349,329.86. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 4.20. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

