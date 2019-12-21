$18.05 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post $18.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.20 million and the lowest is $17.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $77.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.50 million, with estimates ranging from $71.50 million to $73.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVCY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 139,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 103,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $284.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.40.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

