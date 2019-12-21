1irstcoin Price Hits $1.73 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00024101 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $69.13 million and $235,257.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025417 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001195 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000436 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,871,477 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.