$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wipro by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 26.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 245,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Wipro by 40.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 153,366 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

