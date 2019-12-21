$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Commscope posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Commscope by 3.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,202,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,819,000 after purchasing an additional 690,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commscope by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 41,660 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

