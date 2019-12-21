$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $11.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $82.49 on Friday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

