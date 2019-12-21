$208.73 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to post $208.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.63 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $360.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $287.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter.

HCC stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

