$22.99 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report sales of $22.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $22.98 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt posted sales of $11.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year sales of $54.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.93 million to $54.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSSE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.11. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

