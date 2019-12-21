$225.20 Million in Sales Expected for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to report $225.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.40 million. Potlatchdeltic reported sales of $217.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year sales of $857.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.80 million to $873.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $903.65 million, with estimates ranging from $901.20 million to $906.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Potlatchdeltic.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter worth $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.41. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.