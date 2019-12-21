$227.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report sales of $227.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.92 million. Aircastle reported sales of $292.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year sales of $891.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $876.99 million to $909.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $934.68 million, with estimates ranging from $893.80 million to $997.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aircastle.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE AYR opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54. Aircastle has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aircastle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aircastle in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Aircastle by 8.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aircastle by 45.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aircastle by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aircastle (AYR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.