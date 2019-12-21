$280.99 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $280.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.00 million and the lowest is $276.40 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $254.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $866.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860.70 million to $877.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $964.60 million, with estimates ranging from $951.88 million to $979.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

Boot Barn stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.29. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 114.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after buying an additional 452,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boot Barn by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Boot Barn by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,164,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69,834 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

