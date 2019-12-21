28,406 Shares in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 58,975.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $117,000.

SRLN stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

