$29.24 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce $29.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $13.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $66.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $68.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.27 million, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $58.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMGN stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $802.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.33. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

