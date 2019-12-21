$29.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post $29.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the highest is $30.10 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $29.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $119.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $120.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.00 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million.

Several research firms have commented on BSRR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares in the company, valued at $23,271.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.92.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.