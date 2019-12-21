$292.94 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $292.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.63 million. RadNet posted sales of $257.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RadNet by 34.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the second quarter worth $176,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDNT opened at $19.42 on Friday. RadNet has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $958.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

