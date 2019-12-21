$30.43 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post sales of $30.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.95 million and the lowest is $29.90 million. Alphatec posted sales of $25.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $111.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $112.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $133.20 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $136.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $673,200. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 22,827.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphatec by 57.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 77,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

