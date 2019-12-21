$334.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will report sales of $334.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.23 million and the lowest is $329.50 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $327.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATM shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cardtronics by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $42.75 on Friday. Cardtronics has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

