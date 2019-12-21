$391.05 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $391.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.57 million to $397.21 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $452.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $403,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,788.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 49.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 50.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

