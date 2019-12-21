$4.35 Million in Sales Expected for Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) will report sales of $4.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Principia Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $690,000.00. Principia Biopharma posted sales of $26.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will report full year sales of $37.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $43.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.23 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Principia Biopharma.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRNB. ValuEngine lowered Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Principia Biopharma news, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 77,600 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,754,800.00. Also, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 491,242 shares of company stock worth $15,517,679 and have sold 46,000 shares worth $2,188,962. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 535,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 922,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 98.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 284,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $7,898,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. Principia Biopharma has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.95 and a beta of 1.08.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

