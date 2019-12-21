$4.64 Million in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce sales of $4.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $37.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $43.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

