$425.30 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $425.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the highest is $427.30 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $410.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $144,643.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $3,323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 231,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,205.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

