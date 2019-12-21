$44.12 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report $44.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.15 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. Insmed posted sales of $9.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 348.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $135.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $135.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $203.73 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $221.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on INSM shares. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 1,002.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.04. Insmed has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

