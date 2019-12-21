$45.63 Million in Sales Expected for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to announce sales of $45.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.10 million. Retrophin reported sales of $43.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year sales of $174.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.70 million to $174.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $185.54 million, with estimates ranging from $175.60 million to $191.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura lowered their price target on Retrophin from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Retrophin from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Retrophin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Retrophin stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.83. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin during the third quarter worth $641,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 535,168 shares during the period.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

