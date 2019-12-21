$5.08 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post sales of $5.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.82 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $1.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $10.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 million to $11.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.43 million, with estimates ranging from $24.79 million to $35.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 304.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,762,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,233 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 61.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 881,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 335,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 267,704 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 48.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXDX opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.71. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 21.93 and a quick ratio of 20.65.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.