$501.67 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce $501.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.23 million and the highest is $504.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $474.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 421.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.3% in the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $304,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.10. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.