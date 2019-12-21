67,988 Shares in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,973,000 after buying an additional 1,128,511 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $21,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 272.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 579,205 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 22.1% during the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,426,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 439,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

HOMB opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $257,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at $10,813,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.