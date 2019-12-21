70,824 Shares in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Waddell & Reed Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2,319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

WDR opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

