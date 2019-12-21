$713.02 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report sales of $713.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $724.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $704.21 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $605.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Raymond James raised Texas Roadhouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,387 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

