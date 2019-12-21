$741.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to post $741.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $760.71 million and the lowest is $713.80 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $770.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of CTB opened at $28.61 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $6,504,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after buying an additional 76,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

